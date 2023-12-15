Social Media Explodes After Daily Caller Exclusive Showing Video Of Senate Staffer Filming Gay Sex In Hearing Room

Social media exploded with reaction after the Daily Caller reported on a Senate staffer who filmed a sexual encounter in a hearing room Friday.

The unidentified staffer is seen naked during the sexual encounter with another unidentified male in the video, filmed in the Hart Senate Office Building. The Daily Caller blurred the individual’s face since he could not be positively identified. (RELATED: ‘Biden-Freak-O-Rama’: Laura Ingraham Bashes The ‘Freakish Behavior’ Of The Biden Admin)

“A whole lotta gay porn on my timeline tonight,” WMAL and Townhall talk show host Larry O’Connor posted on X. “Did Townhall trade me to The Bulwark?”

A whole lotta gay porn on my timeline tonight. Did Townhall trade me to The Bulwark?@storm_paglia @KurtSchlichter — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) December 16, 2023

“A staffer for a Democrat senator starred in an amateur anal s—x porn video that was recorded in the U.S. Capitol, Senate room Hart 216–The Judiciary Room. Daily Caller scoop:” journalist Andy Ngo posted.

Some posters drew a metaphor from the X-rated incident.

“Well done, Congress!” Washington Times National Political Correspondent Susan Ferrechio posted.

“Doing to one individual, publicly, what the Senate normally does to the country, privately,” Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollack posted on X.

Doing to one individual, publicly, what the Senate normally does to the country, privately https://t.co/zBFaql9qRF — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) December 15, 2023

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia tied the explicit video to other incidents. “Heck of a week for the Left. Gay porn in the Senate, swearing in ceremony on child porn in Virginia, tranny tap dancers in the White House, and Satanic statues in Iowa,” Collins posted. “What else am I missing?”

Heck of a week for the Left. Gay porn in the Senate, swearing in ceremony on child porn in Virginia, tranny tap dancers in the White House, and Satanic statues in Iowa. What else am I missing? https://t.co/MIUaf715fq — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 15, 2023

One podcaster offered a one-word response to the video.

“INSURRECTION,” Tom Pool posted.

“And with that I’m off for the year,” Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Andrew Kerr posted. “See you in 2024.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.