‘In The Event I Get Kidnapped’: Comedian Tou Ger Xiong Reportedly Kidnapped, Killed In Colombia

American activist and comedian Tou Ger Xiong was kidnapped and killed in Colombia Tuesday, CBS News reported.

Authorities in Colombia confirmed that Xiong arrived in the country Nov. 29, and then on Dec. 10 he called a friend in the U.S. and revealed that he had been kidnapped after meeting a woman he connected with online, according to CBS. He was reportedly being held for a $2,000 ransom.

Yiri Amado Sánchez, sectional director of a local prosecutor’s office, stated in a news conference that the kidnappers did not collect the ransom. Xiong’s body was later found bearing the signs of a violent end. In a Facebook post from last summer, Xiong was seen grinning as he posed with two ladies, according to the New York Post. “In the event I get kidnapped, don’t look for me. I am happy,” the comedian wrote. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Kidnapped By Fake Uber Driver Rescued After Slipping Note To Stranger At Gas Station)

He also posted a picture with red-haired woman at a Korean eatery in Colombia Oct. 20, according to the Post. In a video he shared on Facebook, he showcased his beef soup and then shifted the camera to reveal his companion, a smiling woman with a unique “Never Give Up” tattoo on her neck, seated opposite him. The employees at the Korean restaurant verified that the duo had dined there together not long ago, the Post reported.

Xiong was a beloved figure in his community. His lifelong friend, Bo Thao-Urabe, emphasized the importance of remembering him for how he lived rather than how he died. “A lot of people try to find joy in life, but he really lived joy,” she said, per CBS News.

Eh Xiong, his brother, is in the process of repatriating the body of his brother to the United States. The family plans to establish a foundation in his honor to continue his legacy of advocacy and community building.

Senator Amy Klobuchar expressed her condolences and acknowledged Xiong’s contributions to his community. “This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said in a statement, per CBS News. “Tou Ger was an incredible person who was constantly working to uplift his community. My office is in contact with Tou Ger’s family and the embassy in Columbia as they work to bring his body back to Minnesota. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”