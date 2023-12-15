White House Breaks Emergency Glass, Brings Back Obama For New Promo With Biden

The White House released a promo video Friday that uses former President Barack Obama to tout the Affordable Care Act, most commonly known as Obamacare.

President Joe Biden celebrated the 13th year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act in March, calling the legislation an “extraordinary achievement” that insured more Americans through Medicaid. Obama and Biden assure Americans in the video that despite Republicans’ wishes, Obamacare is still in effect and encouraged viewers to sign up for the open enrollment program. (RELATED: Health Insurance Costs Expected To See Highest Increase In Over A Decade)

“Hey President Biden, is Obamacare still a thing?” the president reads a text he received from on his phone. “Is it still a thing?” Biden then asks Obama.

“Yes,” Obama responds. “Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act, Bidencare – whatever you call it, yes it is still a thing. The other side has been trying to repeal it every year since it’s existed. But, we’ll keep fighting to protect it.”

Former President Donald Trump previously referenced the cost of Obamacare in a November social media post, even suggesting that he was looking at “alternatives.”

Yes, the Affordable Care Act is still providing coverage to millions of Americans. And yes, it’s still a BFD. Sign up at https://t.co/v3QBMxaPaR before January 16. pic.twitter.com/Zj0xByePmb — President Biden (@POTUS) December 15, 2023

“Not just protect it, but expand it, saving millions of dollars for working families,” Biden adds. “We’re covering more people than ever.”

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act for the year opened on Nov. 1 and closes on Jan. 15, 2024, according to CNN. In the first five weeks of the open enrollment, about 7.3 million people signed up for Obamacare, a 34% increase from the past year.

Though more Americans than ever are insured because of the Affordable Care Act, the legislation has failed to make a significant effect on the mortality rate, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation’s analysis.

Obama previously promised in 2008 that under his legislation, family’s health insurance premiums will be annually reduced by $2,500. The average monthly premium more than doubled from $244 per month to $558 spanning from 2013 to 2019, the Heritage Foundation reported.

“Yes, it’s still a BFD,” Biden says, referring to a viral moment where he was caught on the hot mic celebrating the passage of the Affordable Care Act.