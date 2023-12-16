AC/DC Legend Colin Burgess Dead At 77

Colin Burgess, the original drummer of the hard rock band AC/DC, died of unknown causes at the age of 77, the band announced Sunday.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” the Australian band posted on Instagram. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Burgess was one of the founding members of the band, alongside Dave Evans, bassist Larry Van Kriedt and siblings and guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young, according to Page Six.

He joined the band in 1973 but was fired after just one year when the band accused him of being under the influence of an unknown drug during one of the band’s live performances. Burgess weighed in on the situation by telling his band mates he felt someone had spiked his drinks, but the band had already made the decision to cut ties with the musician, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AC/DC (@acdc)

Burgess did return to AC/DC to perform alongside the group when Bon Scott was their lead singer.

Burgess pursued other avenues in music before joining AC/DC, settling in with another Australian band, The Masters Apprentices. He played with the group from 1968 to 1972. (RELATED: Legendary Rocker Patti Smith Cancels Tour Dates Due To Reported Medical Issue)

His talents and achievement with the group were honored in 1998, when he and the other members were inducted into Australia’s ARIA Hall of Fame.

Fans, friends and loved ones, are posting messages to social media in his honor.