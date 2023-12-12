Pop Superstar Dies At 36

South Africa’s beloved pop superstar Zahara died December 11 at the age of 36.

“She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people around the world,” her family said in a statement posted to the star’s Twitter page. They noted Zahara passed away with family and friends by her side. Her official cause of death was not mentioned, but the family spoke out in November to say she had been admitted to hospital with an undisclosed medical issue.

The famous artist was known for her unique, Afro-soul style and her ability to rise to fame with multi-platinum selling albums, in spite of not ever having been through professional music training.

She sang in her country’s official isiXhosa language, and in English, according to ABC News.

Molweni! 💙💙💙 What an honor to have been a part in celebrating a monumental 100 years of📍Langa in Cape Town this past weekend. Special thanks to the organizers and people of kwa Langa for the love 💙💙💙 👗: @houseoflefane#BrighterDay#Langa100Years #ZaharaArmy pic.twitter.com/vDSiOhUiGg — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) November 7, 2023

“A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls,” her family wrote in their statement.

Zahara’s debut 2011 album “Loliwe,” which translates to “The Train,” was certified double platinum and became South Africa’s second-fastest selling album, after South African icon, Brenda Fassie, according to ABC News.

The beloved artist won 17 South African music awards, and was listed as being among the top 100 most influential women in the world by the BBC in 2020.

Among her many accolades is an album that went triple platinum and another that went platinum, according to ABC News.

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. May we remember Zahara not with sorrow, but with the healing, joy, kindness, and inspiration she brought to us through her life and her music,” her family said.

“May she reset in eternal peace, and may her melodies continue to echo in our hearts forever.”