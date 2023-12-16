Teacher Allegedly Has Violent Response To Student Finding Israeli Flag Offensive

A middle school teacher in Georgia is facing charges following a heated altercation with a student Dec. 7 over an Israeli flag displayed in his classroom, ABC News reported.

Benjamin Reese, 51, was charged with terroristic threats and cruelty to children, according to a report by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, according to ABC News. The incident was reportedly sparked by a student’s question about the Israeli flag in Reese’s classroom at Warner Robins Middle School.

Reese, who identified as Jewish and reportedly has family ties in Israel, allegedly became incensed after the student allegedly said she believed the flag was offensive due to “Israelis killing Pakistanians,” likely a reference to Palestinians, according to the outlet.

The accounts recorded in the police report describe a disturbing scene where Reese allegedly threatened the student with violent remarks. “You motherf—ing piece of s—! I’ll kick your a–! I should cut your motherf—ing head off,” Reese allegedly said to the student, reportedly overheard by other teachers, staff and students.

Reese, however, denied having the interaction, though he acknowledged a student’s visit to his classroom regarding the Israeli flag. He vehemently denied making any racist remarks, invoking his civil rights when pressed by the investigating officer, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Former Teacher Who Had ‘Kill List’ Of Students, Staff Sentenced To Less Than 3 Years Probation)

The aftermath of the incident was captured on surveillance without audio, allegedly showing Reese and the students involved, then departing, in a hallway. Following the altercation, Reese was arrested and later released on bond. He has been absent from the school campus since the incident date, the outlet reported.

Reese has reportedly not responded to a request for comment.