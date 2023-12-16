ICE Arrests MS-13 Gang-Affiliated Illegal Immigrant Who Had Been Released Onto The Streets: REPORT

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore arrested an MS-13-affiliated illegal immigrant who was released onto the streets after he served prison time for voluntary manslaughter, according to a press statement.

Part of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), ERO Baltimore announced their arrest on Dec. 12 of a 26-year-old unnamed MS-13 gang member who was previously released in Maryland in 2019, the statement stated. Prior to his release, ERO officials lodged an immigration detainer against the MS-13 gang member, seeking to deport him. (RELATED: ‘Clear And Present Danger’: Ron Johnson Rips Biden For Lax Security Amid Discovery Of IEDs At Border)

While officials are unaware of how or when the Honduran illegal immigrant entered the U.S., he was approached by Border Patrol in April 2014. Authorities stated he had been an unaccompanied minor and was transferred to the custody of his father in Hyattsville, Maryland.

In November 2015, however, he was arrested by the Prince George’s County Police Department and charged with second degree assault, according to the press statement. In August 2016 he was arrested a second time for concealing a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest following a closing of his immigration proceedings in March 2016, according to the report.

While he was convicted of resisting arrest in September 2016 and charged with 30 days of incarceration, the court ultimately dismissed his remaining charges, according to the report. The illegal immigrant was finally arrested for a third time in November 2016 and charged with “first-degree murder, second-degree assault, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree, having a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure, having a handgun on his person, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment, and possession of firearm by a minor,” the press release stated.

In 2018 the illegal immigrant was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison before being released in 2019 after the court suspended “all but 751 days of his sentence and dismissed the remaining charges,” authorities stated. The immigration detainer officials lodged was also notably dismissed by the Prince George’s County Detention Center, according to the press release. (RELATED: 2,000 Sent To Prison As Government Goes To War With Gangs, Vows They ‘Are Never Going To Return’)

“This unlawfully present noncitizen is not only a member of a violent street gang, but he has also proven to be a severe threat to the public by killing one of our residents,” ERO Baltimore acting Field Office Director Darius Reeves stated.

“Violent noncitizen criminals like this Honduran national need to be removed from this country,” Reeves stated. “It is a shame when local law enforcement agencies refuse to honor ICE detainers. ERO Baltimore will not relent in our pursuit of justice for the people of our Maryland communities.”

Following his arrest, the deportation officers served him with a “notice of intent to issue a final administrative order of removal.” Authorities noted he will remain in ERO’s custody until his removal from the U.S.