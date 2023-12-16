Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hospitalized Due To Hip Injury After Concert Mishap In LA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized Friday after suffering a fall at a concert in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

The Hall of Famer’s fall resulted in a broken hip, according to TMZ. Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported the NBA legend to the hospital for medical care, according to the outlet. His current health status was not revealed.

Abdul-Jabbar’s representative, Deborah Morales, confirmed the news via a statement on social media. “Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip,” Morales said. “He will have surgery today. We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now.” (RELATED: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Criticizes John Stockton’s Stance On The COVID-19 Vaccine, Claims He Makes Athletes Look Like ‘Dumb Jocks’)

Medical Statement from Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s longtime Business Partner, Deborah Morales “Last night while attending a concert , Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today. We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem,… — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 16, 2023

Abdul-Jabbar developed a legacy on the basketball court and also as an influential activist and author since his retirement in 1989, according to Deadline. His contribution to literature involves 15 books to his name, including reflections on his relationships and life experiences. Abdul-Jabbar’s health journey, however, has been a challenging one, marked by battles with various ailments, including prostate cancer and leukemia, and undergoing heart bypass surgery, according to the outlet.

A highlight of his post-retirement life was attending a Lakers game where LeBron James broke his all-time NBA scoring record, Deadline reported.