Mayim Bialik Axed As ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Actress Mayim Bialik was axed as the host of “Jeopardy!”, leaving Ken Jennings as the sole host of the syndicated series following original host Alex Trebek’s Nov. 8, 2020 death.

Bialik, known for her role on “The Big Bang Theory,” announced her parting from the iconic television program in an Instagram post Friday.

“Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” Bialik wrote. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.”

Sony Pictures Television issued its own statement about Bialik.

“We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!” Sony said. “We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy! and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.” (RELATED: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Reveals Shocking Health Update)

Bialik shared the job as “Jeopardy!” host with former show champion Ken Jennings until she declined to appear during her declaration of support for the Hollywood Writers’ Strike in May, according to the outlet. Bialik also refused to host the second season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in August as a result of her support for the writers’ strike.

Jennings, who has been hosting season 40 alone, will continue to lead the syndicated game show by himself, the outlet reported.