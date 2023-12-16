515 Hospitalized, 102 Suffer Broken Bones In Chinese Subway Train Wreck

Two subway trains collided Thursday in China, leading to 515 people being rushed to hospital, the New York Post reported.

The accident took place in the mountainous region of Beijing, according to the New York Post. Among the hospitalized, 102 individuals suffered fractures, the outlet reported. The collision was reportedly exacerbated by heavy snowfall. The leading train engaged its automatic brakes due to slippery tracks, according to official reports, the New York Post reported. The following train was descending a slope but failed to stop in time, resulting in a collision, according to the outlet.

Emergency services, including medical personnel, police and transport authorities, mobilized to respond to the accident, according to the outlet. The teams worked tirelessly to evacuate all passengers by 11 p.m. As of Friday, 67 individuals remained in the hospital, with 25 people under close observation, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Thousands Of Drivers Stuck On Major Highway For 15+ Hours Due To Tractor-Trailer Accident, Icy Roads)

The snowstorm — the heaviest snowfall the city has reportedly seen — started Wednesday, according to the New York Post. The weather led to the closure of schools, suspension of certain train services and major highways being shut down. Authorities also issued warnings for icy roads and extreme cold conditions. The city is on high alert, with additional snowfall expected and temperatures dropping to as low as 12 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the outlet.

No fatalities from the incident have been reported, according to the New York Post.