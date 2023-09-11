Engine Fire Prompts Evacuation Of Passengers From Air China Flight, Nine Injured

Nine passengers were injured Sunday after an engine fire prompted an Air China flight to evacuate in Singapore, according to local media.

Prior to landing at 4:15 p.m., Air China flight CA403 encountered smoke in the forward cargo hold and lavatory, state news outlet the Global Times reported. Videos and photos shared on social media show the interior of the plane filled with smoke and passengers quickly evacuating the aircraft using the emergency exit inflatable slide.

Air China A320neo evacuated on the runway at Singapore after the engine caught fire on approach to the airport. pic.twitter.com/6uorjdZQMI — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 10, 2023



All 146 passengers and nine crew members were safely evacuated from the plane, the outlet reported, citing a statement from Air China. Reports later circulated that nine people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, including smoke inhalation and abrasions. (RELATED: Plane Lands Safely In Denver After Engine Catches Fire, Debris Rains Down)

The fire, found to be in the left engine of the plane, was extinguished within 10 minutes of landing, though Changi Airport was closed for three hours as a result of the incident, CNN reported. A preliminary investigation into the incident determined a mechanical failure had prompted the fire, though a full investigation into the matter is ongoing, ABC News reported, citing Air China.

Hot news spreading online said that a fire broke out on Air China CA403, on September 10, thick smoke engulfed the entire cabin. So flight CA403 from Chengdu Tianfu to Singapore Changi called for an emergency landing when preparing to arrive in Singapore.Images provided by… pic.twitter.com/rzy0HgXv7h — Spotlight on China (@spotlightoncn) September 11, 2023



One passenger reported to Chinese media that the fire began during the plane’s descent into Singapore and continued for 40 minutes before the plane was able to land, according to the Global Times.