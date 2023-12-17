Jessica Chastain Reveals Taylor Swift Created A Personalized Breakup Playlist For Her

Jessica Chastain revealed a personal gesture from superstar Taylor Swift during a Friday appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

Swift, known for chart-topping hits like “Blank Space,” crafted a personalized playlist full of breakup songs for the actress following their encounter at the Met Gala in 2011, Chastain recalled during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. Chastain was seated next to Swift at the time.

“She was so sweet. I just went through a breakup, and I was talking to her about that. And, you know, we went and danced together. It was such a fun night,” the actress shared.

The songstress’s kindness didn’t end there. Chastain revealed she soon received an unexpected email from iTunes, which she initially mistook for a promotional ad. “The next day, I had an e-mail from iTunes that said, like, Taylor Swift, whatever, and I just thought it was a Taylor Swift album,” Chastain said. “She had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me. Isn’t that the sweetest thing?” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Reacts To Fans Sending Her 10-Minute-Long Song To Top Of Charts)

“Here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” she added. “And I was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ She curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup.”

The bond between Chastain and Swift has remained strong over the years. Chastain shared a glimpse of their continued friendship on her Instagram by posting a picture with Swift along with several clips from Swift’s Eras Tour concert in New Mexico. “Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content,” Chastain wrote.