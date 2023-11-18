‘Overwhelmed By Grief’: Taylor Swift Fan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Concert

A 23-year-old fan died of cardiac arrest Friday night while attending a Taylor Swift concert in Brazil.

Ana Clara Benevides succumbed to the sweltering heat during Swift’s first performance of three at Rio de Janeiro’s Estádio Nilton Santos, according to the New York Post.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier today before my show,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Benevides was revived for 40 minutes after her first cardiac arrest near the stage railing, Thiago Fernandes, the deceased’s friend, said. She suffered a second cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital, according to the outlet.

Temperatures at the 3-hour show exceeded 100 degrees, the outlet reported. Swift paused repeatedly to ask security to provide water bottles to audience members. (RELATED: Uh Oh! Taylor Swift Fans Dig Up Some Old Scandalous Tweets By Travis Kelce And They’re A Doozy)

“There’s people that need water right here, maybe 30, 35, 40 feet back,” Swift was heard telling security in a clip posted to social media. “So whoever is in charge of giving them that, just make sure that happens. Can I get a signal that you know where they are?”

the fact that TAYLOR SWIFT had to hand out water bottles because the security weren’t????????????? brazilian swifies i am so sorry and angry for you pic.twitter.com/YSS9l8znyA — zoe (@wastethezoe) November 18, 2023

“I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” Swift said. “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Swift stated she will not address the incident at her Saturday night performance, saying that she feels “overwhelmed by grief when [she] even tries to talk about it,” according to the outlet.