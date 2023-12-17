‘A Twisted Case’: Authorities Say Inmate Used Prison Issued iPad To Solicit Nude Photos Of Minors

Officials in San Antonio, Texas have filed additional criminal charges against a prison inmate accused of engaging in sexually explicit conversations with minors online, the San-Antonio Express-News reported.

Texas Child Protective Services investigators found that Bishoy Mina Elkhaliny, 36, was communicating with a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old girl using a prison-issued iPad, according to the San-Antonio Express-News. Elkhaliny allegedly communicated with the minors even though he was incarcerated at Fabian Dale Dominguez State Jail, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The jail allows inmates to use iPads to communicate with people online, Salazar said.

Elkhaliny, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for unlawful restraint, serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and providing a false statement, is currently charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old, the San-Antonio Express-News reported. (RELATED: Former College Track Coach Who Tricked Female Runners Into Sending Him Nudes Pleads Guilty)

http://

Bishoy Mina Elkhaliny was charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14. https://t.co/UUMx0gTu1d — WDBO (@WDBONews) December 17, 2023

Child Protective Services discovered Elkhaliny asking the teens for sexually explicit photographs, the newspaper reported Salazar saying Friday.

“It appears that he may be grooming them for possible sexual activity later, after he gets out of jail,” Salazar said.

Salazar also said that while investigators were examining Elkhaliny’s case, they charged his wife, who was married not only to Elkhaniy, but also another person, in violation of the bigamy laws, the San-Antonio Express-News reported.

Bigamy is when a legally married person also marries somebody else, the newspaper reported.

In addition, the investigation revealed that Elkhaliny was communicating with three other minors in two different Texas counties, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

“(This was) certainly a twisted case, with a whole bunch of plot twists to it,” Salazar said.