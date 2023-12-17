Donald Trump Sends UFC 296 Crowd Into An Utter Frenzy After Making His Entrance Like A Complete Boss

Donald Trump continues to be straight up royalty at UFC events!

The former President of the United States made an appearance last month at UFC 295 when it was at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, and he was back at it Saturday night when he showed up in Las Vegas for UFC 296.

The event marks the fourth time that Trump has been at a UFC pay-per-view in 2023, with UFC 287 (Miami) and UFC 290 (Las Vegas) also being on the list.

And this go-around was no different from the previous three appearances, with Trump sending the UFC crowd into an outright frenzy while being surrounded by celebrities, per usual. At UFC 296, the lead-man in the Republican presidential primary was tagged along by UFC president Dana White, music superstar Kid Rock and actor Mario Lopez.

WATCH:

DONALD TRUMP HAS ARRIVED! 😳#UFC296 | Buy now on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/uXQAMHNTBd pic.twitter.com/YMUaltZaBp — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) December 17, 2023

Man, who’s excited for another four years of a Trump presidency… what a boss.

You guys know how much I love Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (my governor is a G) and GOP presidential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy (so based), but I think we all can agree that Trump deserves another four years, and holy hell, I want it!

Not only does he deserve it because of the travesty that was the 2020 election and the brilliant economic policies that man has, but why wouldn’t you want this boss back in the White House? That aura? That swag? (RELATED: UFC 296: Bryce Mitchell Starts Convulsing After Getting Brutally Knocked Out By Josh Emmett)

We need another four years of Trump — my people Ron and Vivek can battle it out in 2028.