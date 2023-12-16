UFC 296: Bryce Mitchell Starts Convulsing After Getting Brutally Knocked Out By Josh Emmett

Gah dawg, Bryce!

If you’re a reader of my blog, then you’re very well aware that I’m a fan of Bryce Mitchell because of his don’t-give-a-damn attitude, but unfortunately, things didn’t go well for my man during his UFC 296 fight against Josh Emmett. (RELATED: WWE Looking To Move ‘Monday Night RAW’ To Warner Bros. Discovery — The Home Of Rival AEW)

In Mitchell’s defense, he stepped into this bout with just 10 days’ warning, replacing the injured Giga Chikadze for the fight at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, but still … what a horrible knockout. It takes away some flare from Mitchell.

The 29-year-old Mitchell and 38-year-old Emmett were originally slated to go on separate paths in their career, but that was certainly not the case Saturday night, as Emmett laid one hell of a one-punch knockout on Mitchell that sent him to the ground and left him both unconscious and convulsing.

WATCH:

I hate this for Bryce, I truly do.

This is the same guy who went on an epic tirade about how evolution is “bullsh*t,” because it is.

This is the same guy who held up his Bible and screamed “Freedom” before a fight.

this is the funniest thing i’ve ever seen while watching ufc and i’m not kidding #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/VQxELOmmW9 — jrap (@ardyoungin) September 24, 2023

He also rebuked Satan like an outright G after that same bout.

And then for him to get clean-clocked and start twitching like that?

Man … Brutal, just brutal.