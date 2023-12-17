The Infamous ‘Florida Man’ Breaks Into Home And Steals ‘Screwdriver’ Ingredients, And Apparently Was Polite About It

LMAO … stories like this are why I love being from the Sunshine State.

A camera busted the infamous “Florida Man” red-handed breaking and entering into an apartment to steal … I bet you didn’t have this on your bingo card … ingredients to make a “Screwdriver” drink — yes, the alcoholic beverage.

The guy, whose identity is still unknown, allegedly broke into an apartment by going right through a secondary door, and the kicker: This happened on the morning of Thanksgiving at around 5:30 a.m, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department. And here’s all that he stole: About three-quarters of Florida‘s Natural orange juice and some Svedka lemonade vodka ($35 total) — ingredients for a nice and tasty “Screwdriver.” (RELATED: Epic Video Shows Alleged Knife-Wielding Idiot Getting Blasted In The ‘Chesticles’ By A Security Guard)

But that’s not all, this dude was completely polite about this entire thing. Stumbling out of the door (after shutting off the lights and saving those folks some change on the electric bill), my man then looks right into the doorbell camera, being kind enough to show police exactly what he looks like so he can serve his time for craving a “Screwdriver.”

And aren’t we all “Florida Man” here? Don’t we all just sometimes need a “Screwdriver”?

This guy’s a saint and an alleged criminal all in the same breath … and that’s the true mark of “Florida Man.”

WATCH:

This is exactly why Rockstar Games put “Grand Theft Auto VI” in Florida … the Sunshine State is truly unique.

My city is being represented so well in the new Grand Theft Auto. 🥲 Fuck, I can’t wait for this game to come out. 2025 though?? pic.twitter.com/lTvf1t3BCa — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) December 5, 2023

If anything, this whole story just makes me even more proud to be from Florida. Damn, I love my state!