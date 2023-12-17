Epic Video Shows Alleged Knife-Wielding Idiot Getting Blasted In The ‘Chesticles’ By A Security Guard

Talk about getting owned…

Reportedly taking place in the Netherlands, per OutKick, some alleged knife-wielding idiot had plans to do whatever the hell he was gonna do, but at the particular store he chose, the security guard wasn’t playing that ish.

Video shows the man originally pacing back-and-forth while in front of the store entrance, obviously about to go in, but when he does … BOOM! … the security guard gives this dude a lethal kick, sending his ass literally flying. And then after that mega-flooring in the “chesticles” (you’ll hear that in a second), the guard proceeds to beat the living crap out of the guy.

And this after the alleged scumbag criminal attempted to stab the security guard after that mega-kick he got, but nope, the guard was an absolute boss in this entire scenario — not being phased by the knife whatsoever and just whoopin’ ass.

WATCH:

Definitely one of the best security guards we’ve ever seen, and definitely one of the dumbest criminals.

I mean, damn, how do you have a knife and the leverage of being able to sneak-attack, and then you’re immediately greeted with a kick to the chesticles and sent flying. And then to make it worse, this dude still had the knife in his hand (and a big one at that), he could have easily stabbed the security guard … nope, just got his ass kicked even more. (RELATED: UFC 296: Bryce Mitchell Starts Convulsing After Getting Brutally Knocked Out By Josh Emmett)

Absolutely incredible. What a dummy.