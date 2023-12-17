‘Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare’: Woman Accused Of Selling Drug-Laced Candy To Children

Florida authorities arrested a woman known as the “Candy Lady” and accused her of selling drug-laced treats to neighborhood children in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) began a three month investigation of Renee Stephens, 32, after receiving a tip in August, WFLA-TV reported. During the investigation agents made controlled purchases of 58 grams of fentanyl from the suspect, according to outlet.

Agents allegedly witnessed Stephens handling fentanyl while holding an infant child during one controlled purchase, the FDLE said in a statement. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Allegedly Packing Dope Into ‘Kush Kat’ And ‘Milky Weed’ ‘Candy’ Bars)

http://

👮🏽‍♂️ACCORDING TO AUTHORITY: A west-central Florida woman (Renee Stephens) known as the “Candy Lady” is accused of trafficking fentanyl and selling drug-infused treats to children in her neighborhood 🔗 https://t.co/JM1zKoyExs pic.twitter.com/Rjt76n7bo8 — HOT 105 (@Hot105) December 17, 2023

A search of Stephens’ home by FDLE agents on December 11 reportedly uncovered 153 grams of fentanyl, 100 fentanyl pills and marijuana, WTVT reported. In addition, agents reportedly found 63 packages that looked like packages of candy, chips and cereal, according to the outlet.

“I applaud the hard work of our agents who continue to target and arrest fentanyl traffickers,” Mark Brutnell, the Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge for the FDLE, said in a statement. “The drug-infused candy this suspect was reportedly selling to children is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Stephens’ husband allegedly helped her make deals and has been charged with conspiracy to traffic and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, WFLA reported.

Stephens was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and maintaining a dwelling to traffic narcotics with minor present, according to the FDLE news release.

Stephens is being held on $92,000 bail at Tampa’s Falkenburg Road Jail, BOSTON25 reported.