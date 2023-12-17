‘Trauma Resides Within You’: Kylie Minogue Talks About Battling Cancer

Kylie Minogue opened up about the impact her battle with cancer had on her life in an interview with CBS News published Sunday.

The renowned Australian singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, leading her to undergo surgery and chemotherapy, CBS News reported. By 2006, she had successfully beaten the cancer. Despite being cancer-free, Minogue acknowledges the enduring emotional impact of her ordeal.

“It’s trauma, and any trauma resides within you,” the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer shared. “The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing. Amazing in that you are very aware of your body, of the love that’s around you, of your capability, all sorts of things.” (RELATED: ‘Beach Boys’ Member Dead At 67 After Fight With Cancer)

For Minogue, singing is more than a profession as it helped her cope with her life experiences. “I sing to process everything, I think. I write to process. I perform to process. And sometimes I think I live to perform,” she told CBS News.

Continuing to perform even after 35 years in the industry, Minogue is amazed at her own longevity and resilience in her career. When asked about how long she plans to keep performing, she humorously referred to the toll it has taken on her knees from years of performing in high heels.

“Ask my knees! Ask me (sic) knees that have been stomping on stages for years and years and years in stupid high heels,” she quipped.