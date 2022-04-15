Dick Vitale Announces He’s Cancer Free

ESPN star Dick Vitale has beaten cancer.

The legendary college basketball broadcaster and pundit tweeted Thursday night that he's cancer free after his latest battle with the horrific illness.

“Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently,” Vitale tweeted out to all his fans. You can watch the awesome moment below.

It was RING THE BELL TIME ! Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently .I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V “Don’t Give up DON’T EVER GIVE UP!” @amyuf @jksports @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uRQEzjOug2 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

This is great news for Vitale, his family and all his friends. Cancer is an absolutely awful sickness, and you never want to see anyone struggle with it.

It’s not something you’d ever wish on your worst enemy, and Vitale has had a very rough run with it.

Thanks so much to all of you for your prayers and support as I plan on fighting with all my heart to win this battle. Please know I appreciate so much that you care. https://t.co/kw7y2oeywI — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 18, 2021

Now, after battling the horrific illness for several months, he’s finally beaten cancer again. These are the exact kinds of updates fans want to hear.

Heading now to the hospital for 2 procedures to determine type of CHEMO that they will use to fight the cancer I have for the next 6 months . Will stay on top of the basketball world & send out various opinions — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 19, 2021

Let’s hope Dickie V has nothing but healthy days ahead of him!