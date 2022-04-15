Editorial

Dick Vitale Announces He’s Cancer Free

Dick Vitale (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/DickieV/status/1514735967504113669)

Dick Vitale (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/DickieV/status/1514735967504113669)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

ESPN star Dick Vitale has beaten cancer.

The legendary college basketball broadcaster and pundit tweeted Thursday night that he’s cancer free after his latest battle with the horrific illness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently,” Vitale tweeted out to all his fans. You can watch the awesome moment below.

This is great news for Vitale, his family and all his friends. Cancer is an absolutely awful sickness, and you never want to see anyone struggle with it.

It’s not something you’d ever wish on your worst enemy, and Vitale has had a very rough run with it.

Now, after battling the horrific illness for several months, he’s finally beaten cancer again. These are the exact kinds of updates fans want to hear.

Let’s hope Dickie V has nothing but healthy days ahead of him!