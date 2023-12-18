‘Already Collided’: Andy McCarthy Says Hunter’s Legal Issues Could Smash Biden’s 2024 Ambitions

Fox News legal analyst Andy McCarthy asserted that Hunter Biden’s legal troubles likely will crush President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection ambitions in an interview with host Dana Perino on “America’s Newsroom” on Monday.

Perino showed a video of former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki highlighting the detrimental effect of Hunter Biden’s public statements on Joe Biden’s political standing. Perino then inquired whether McCarthy believed Hunter Biden’s legal problems were on a “collision course” with President Biden’s political aspirations. (RELATED: Burisma Slashed Hunter Biden’s Salary When Donald Trump Took Office, New Indictment Shows)

“Yeah, I think they’ve already collided,” McCarthy responded. “I mean, the time to worry about what Jen Psaki is talking about was before Hunter got indicted, when they were trying to make that whole case go away. But now, obviously, he’s indicted in not one, but two cases. … He’s going to be out there publicly, as is his lawyer, speaking. And that’s going to be excruciating for the president.”

Department of Justice special counsel David Weiss indicted Hunter Biden on three felony gun charges in Delaware in September. He faces a maximum prison sentence of ten years for two of the offenses and another offense holds a maximum of five years, according to a defendant information sheet.

Furthermore, a federal grand jury in California indicted Hunter Biden on nine counts related to his alleged failure to pay more than $1 million worth of taxes during a four-year period, according to court documents. He hauled in over $7 million in total gross income from foreign business dealings involving Ukrainian, Romanian and Chinese entities.

Hunter Biden recently defied a congressional subpoena for a scheduled deposition, a move which House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said was “typical” of the Biden family in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. Hunter Biden delivered a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday instead of attending the deposition, where he denied Joe Biden’s financial involvement in his foreign business dealings.

The White House and Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.