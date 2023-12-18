‘Deep And Hard’: Attorney Alina Habba Warns Retaliation Will Be ‘Relentless’ If Trump Wins Back White House

Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, warned the former president’s political opponents Sunday that Trump’s retaliation will be “relentless” if he takes back the White House.

Habba took the stage at the annual Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference, where she railed against the Biden administration and defended her client, Mediaite reported. She told the audience that the Presidential Records Act protected Trump but does not absolve Biden while he was vice president.

“Because he wasn’t president when he took his boxes in six different locations; in Chinatown; in his car next to his son, who’s doing God knows what with God knows who,” Habba said, explaining that Biden should not be afforded the presidential immunity. “But that is what they do. They hide what they’ve done by going after Trump. Look at the shiny ball, everybody. Don’t look at us.”

Alina Habba: “That is what they do. They hide what they’ve done by going after Trump…Well, they’ve got one year—and then we’re going to be looking at them, deep and hard.” 🔥pic.twitter.com/LlJ6VN50RD — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 18, 2023

Habba entertained the idea of being appointed to a position in the Trump administration to investigate Trump’s prosecutions, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘It Ruins Their Case’: Attorney Reveals Why New York Judge Tried To Hush Trump During Testimony)

“That’s what they do. They hide what they’ve done by going after Trump,” Habba said. “Well, they’ve got one year and then we’re going to be looking at them. Deep and hard.”

“I’ll tell you right now, if I’m in Washington, I’ll be relentless too,” Habba said.

Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to consider whether Trump is immune from prosecution in his 2020 election case Dec. 11. The former president has been repeatedly indicted and faces multiple trials that could clash with the 2024 election.

Trump was indicted on 37 counts in June in relation to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Biden is being investigated for handling classified documents.