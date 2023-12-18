Drunk Dude Apparently Attacks Police On Spirit Plane (Because Of Course) Bound For … You Guessed It … FLORIDA!

Because of course they were headed to Florida …

A Polish man in Colombia who reportedly has a house in the United States (man, this dude gets around) appeared to go absolutely bonkers while on a Sunday flight to Miami.

And we’re talking about so bonkers that this guy apparently completely went into reckless mode and started apparently attacking Colombian police when they were trying to get him off the plane, while also having his attention towards another passenger and screaming, “F*ck you, b*tch!” (RELATED: Epic Video Shows Alleged Knife-Wielding Idiot Getting Blasted In The ‘Chesticles’ By A Security Guard)

Things started to get tense at the gates of Barranquilla’s Ernesto Cortissoz International Airport when the Polish man and another male passenger started barking at each other, eventually spreading onto the plane before all hell broke loose, according to OutKick.

To explain the circumstances of the Polish man, he was drunk, probably from being miserable due to losing a custody battle against his baby mama, who resides in Colombia, according to a police spokesman, per the outlet. In other words, this dude had a “nothing to lose” mindset, and it resulted in apparently attacking the police and utter chaos erupting. Plus, it’s cheap ass Spirit.

WATCH:

Visuals from a Spirit airlines Airbus A320 Cabin, while operating the flight Barranquilla-Fortlauderdale. Due to the strange behavior of a passenger, the crew notified the police and the man became aggressive to the Colombian Police, while getting offloaded.#paxex #aviation pic.twitter.com/UB8jT885pt — FL360aero (@fl360aero) December 18, 2023

Alteración del orden en vuelo Barranquilla-Miami de la aerolínea Spirit.

Un pasajero fue expulsado del avión tras verse involucrado en una agresión física contra varios uniformados de la Policía. pic.twitter.com/iVZa0BQ9FR — Impacto News (@ImpactoNewsCol) December 17, 2023

Talk about some in-flight entertainment, and to Miami at that … what a win for the passengers.