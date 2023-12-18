‘I Am Reading All The Polls!’: Veteran Comedian Roasts Biden For Berating Staffers Over Sagging Approval Numbers

Comedian Nick Di Paolo roasted President Joe Biden on Monday for blaming his campaign staff for his poor 2024 polling numbers.

Biden ripped campaign staffers over the bad polling numbers in multiple surveys during a Nov. 20 meeting following the traditional pardoning of turkeys prior to Thanksgiving, the Washington Post reported. “That girl’s like ‘Reading the wrong polls? I’m reading all the polls!’” DiPaolo told Fox News host Jesse Watters. (RELATED: ‘Money Can’t Buy Him Love’: Laura Ingraham Says Even His Massive War Chest Can’t Save Biden’s Floundering Campaign)

“Joe is like, ‘Well, me and Jill took one for our family and I’m only down by half a point in that one,” Di Paolo continued.

WATCH:



Former President Donald Trump leads Biden by 3.5% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Nov. 27 to Dec. 14. Trump also holds a 10-point lead in Michigan, according to a CNN/SSRS poll released Dec. 11, and led Biden by five in Georgia. Trump won both states in 2016 but lost them narrowly in 2020.

President Joe Biden currently has a 37.1% approval rating on the economy compared to a 60.4% disapproval rate, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls between Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. Only 32.7% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of inflation, compared to 64.7% who disapproved, according to RealClearPolitics.

A Wall Street Journal poll released on Dec. 9 showed that 50% of voters believed Trump’s policies helped them, while only 23% said the same about Biden’s. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023 to combat inflation, which reached a high of 9.1% in 2022, making it more expensive to borrow money for purchasing homes and automobiles. Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production, which some say have caused higher energy prices.

“No one likes to blame their staff more than I do but Biden hired the staff, and they can’t sell the public on policies that aren’t working,” Watters said. “These are Biden policies. If Biden could sell them, then he wouldn’t be taking four-day weekends. This isn’t 2020. He can’t hide in the basement and have the staff spin the press.”

