Baltimore Orioles Get New 30-Year Lease From Maryland To Stay Put At Camden Yards

Shoutout to the DMV, baby!

The Baltimore Orioles scored a lease extension Monday from the Maryland Stadium Authority, moving one step closer to finalizing a deal that will keep them at Camden Yards for the long-term.

The deal went before Maryland’s Board of Public Works later during the day. The Board of Public Works is a group that consists of three members that are headed by the governor. (RELATED: A Work Of Art: Tom Brady Is Getting His Own Montreal Expos Rookie Card And I Need It In My Case Immediately)

Playing at the famous Camden Yards, the O’s lease comes to an end when 2023 closes out. Back in September, the AL East champions made the announcement regarding a fresh 30-year agreement to remain in the stadium, with the governor dropping information of a memorandum of understanding that features the Orioles, as well as the Stadium Authority and Gov. Wes Moore himself.

The O’s do have the option after the 15th season to nix the deal, this if the franchise doesn’t get the necessary approval from Maryland officials for the development they’re trying to achieve next to Camden Yards. In the lease, the Orioles have until 2027 to land an agreement as far as land redevelopment goes.

And just like that, the Baltimore Orioles are staying at Camden Yards for the next 30 years… Pretty good time to be a Baltimore Fan. pic.twitter.com/7URLKTmioE — Ryan Ripken (@ryanripken) December 18, 2023

This is absolutely magnificent.

As you guys know, I’m originally from the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) and my dad is a huge fan of the Baltimore Orioles, so this is pretty cool to see … especially with how much love he has for Camden Yards.

Bravo, Baltimore! Bravo, Maryland! Bravo, Orioles! Job well done!