A Work Of Art: Tom Brady Is Getting His Own Montreal Expos Rookie Card And I Need It In My Case Immediately

I need this card so bad … the swag is unreal.

When it comes to the professional baseball career of legendary seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, we’ll never know how things would’ve gone, obviously with QB12 choosing football. However, Fanatics is allowing us to see his rookie card if he did decide to pursue a career in baseball with the Montreal Expos.

Fanatics has branded December 12 (12/12) as “Brady Day,” and to mark the occasion, the sportswear company is dropping a new Topps baseball cards set called Bowman Draft 2023, which includes multiple Brady rookie cards and others of real prospects in Major League Baseball. (RELATED: UNC Quarterback, Potential No. 1 Pick Drake Maye Declares For The NFL Draft)

Promoting the launch of the Brady cards, Fanatics came out with a commercial that was centered around Tom Brady and what life would have been like if he ended up being a Montreal Expo — and it also featured some legendary names from the franchise, legendary names that would have been his teammates: Vladimir Guerrero, Pedro Martinez and Larry Walker.

It’s absolutely genius.

WATCH:

By the way, I’m with BetMGM on this one, though Las Vegas still needs a baseball team.

The Expos were such a swagged out brand, probably why I want this card so bad. That, and the fact that I’m a Tom Brady fan, I can’t help but to love that guy.

I mean, damn, could you imagine a Montreal Expos rookie Tom Brady card in your case or on your shelf…?

The word “glorious” comes to mind.