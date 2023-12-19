Entertainment

Famous DJ Jim Ladd, Who Inspired Rock Stars, Dead At 75

Goo Goo Dolls Inducted Into Guitar Center's RockWalk

Los Angeles radio icon Jim Ladd died after suffering a heart attack at his Los Angeles home Sunday. He was 75.

A true champion of rock music, Ladd hosted SiriusXM’s “Deep Tracks” for over a decade, and was known as a true pillar in the music industry. He interviewed numerous rock greats throughout his career, including The Doors, Pink Floyd, Stevie Nicks, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Joni Mitchell and John Lennon, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ladd’s colleague, Meg Griffin, who hosted “Deep Tracks” in Ladd’s place, confirmed his death. Griffin paid tribute to her late friend by referring to him as a man who “lived for the music,” as she informed his fans and followers that he passed away, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I am so sorry for the shock that just hit you as you are listening right now,” Griffin, said, according to People.

“He never stopped caring. He delivered the truth,” she said.

The famous DJ began his career in 1969 at KNAC, then shifted to KLOS and later KMET. He took on his job at SiriuxXM in 2011.

Ladd had significant influence in commercial radio. His love of rock music led him to becoming the inspiration for Tom Petty’s 2002 song, “The Last DJ,” from the album of the same name. The song’s storyline was about a disc jockey that stood up to the management team at a radio station, in order to play the type of music he wanted, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters was so impressed by Ladd that he invited him to appear on his 1987 solo album, Radio K.A.O.S.

The famous DJ also took on a semi-autobiographical role as the radio DJ in Cameron Crowe’s 1989 film, “Say Anything,” and had a cameo appearance in “Tequila Sunrise,” according to People.(RELATED James McCaffrey Dead At 65: REPORT)

A number of famous stars have come forward to share memories of Ladd, as they pay tribute to a passionate DJ that put his heart and soul into music.

The Doors remembered Ladd as an “essential part of the culture of rock n’ roll.”

 