Famous DJ Jim Ladd, Who Inspired Rock Stars, Dead At 75

Los Angeles radio icon Jim Ladd died after suffering a heart attack at his Los Angeles home Sunday. He was 75.

A true champion of rock music, Ladd hosted SiriusXM’s “Deep Tracks” for over a decade, and was known as a true pillar in the music industry. He interviewed numerous rock greats throughout his career, including The Doors, Pink Floyd, Stevie Nicks, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Joni Mitchell and John Lennon, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Doors family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved rock DJ, Jim Ladd, who died of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene at his side. Jim, with his electric persona and cool voice, was an essential part of the culture of rock & roll.… pic.twitter.com/caP3GcswX4 — The Doors (@TheDoors) December 18, 2023

Ladd’s colleague, Meg Griffin, who hosted “Deep Tracks” in Ladd’s place, confirmed his death. Griffin paid tribute to her late friend by referring to him as a man who “lived for the music,” as she informed his fans and followers that he passed away, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I am so sorry for the shock that just hit you as you are listening right now,” Griffin, said, according to People.

“He never stopped caring. He delivered the truth,” she said.

There goes the last DJ

Who plays what he wants to play

And says what he wants to say The Lonesome L.A. Cowboy, Jim Ladd, one of the few free-form rock DJs on radio, has died at age 75. As he would say, Lord have mercy! pic.twitter.com/gg4AMwxMXd — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) December 19, 2023

The famous DJ began his career in 1969 at KNAC, then shifted to KLOS and later KMET. He took on his job at SiriuxXM in 2011.

Ladd had significant influence in commercial radio. His love of rock music led him to becoming the inspiration for Tom Petty’s 2002 song, “The Last DJ,” from the album of the same name. The song’s storyline was about a disc jockey that stood up to the management team at a radio station, in order to play the type of music he wanted, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Sad to hear that longtime LA DJ Jim Ladd has passed. Here he is interviewing David Lee Roth on the grounds of the Roth mansion in Pasadena in 1982. Roth offers up some very entertaining commentary on VH’s Pretty Woman video. RIP Jim. 💐 pic.twitter.com/vqWJLdxg4P — Greg Renoff (@GregRenoff) December 19, 2023

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters was so impressed by Ladd that he invited him to appear on his 1987 solo album, Radio K.A.O.S.

The famous DJ also took on a semi-autobiographical role as the radio DJ in Cameron Crowe’s 1989 film, “Say Anything,” and had a cameo appearance in “Tequila Sunrise,” according to People.(RELATED James McCaffrey Dead At 65: REPORT)

A number of famous stars have come forward to share memories of Ladd, as they pay tribute to a passionate DJ that put his heart and soul into music.

The Doors remembered Ladd as an “essential part of the culture of rock n’ roll.”