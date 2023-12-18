James McCaffrey Dead At 65: REPORT

“Max Payne” star James McCaffrey has reportedly died after a battle with cancer at the age of 65.

A representative from McCaffrey’s camp confirmed the famous actor died Sunday, while surrounded by friends and family, according to TMZ. McCaffrey suffered from multiple myeloma, and is believed to have succumbed to the disease.

“Entourage” star Kevin Dillon honored his late friend in a touching social media post. “#rip James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you. my best friend you will be missed 🙏🏼” he wrote.

“One of Dick Wolf’s proteges (“Swift Justice”), McCaffrey went on to a successful 35 year career in television and film. Trained at the Actor’s Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles,” his representative said in a statement, according to TMZ.

McCaffrey voiced the popular video game character Max Payne in all three installments, and was respected in the industry. His portfolio also included a number of television roles on popular shows.

The talented star also appeared in “Rescue Me,” in the role of Jimmy Keefe for a total of 56 episodes that spanned between 2004 and 2011, according to TMZ. He also starred in “Revenge,” “Beautiful People,” “‘Law & Order: SVU,” and “As the World Turns.”

He was also in “Swift Justice,” “Civil Wars,” “Canterbury’s Law,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Suits.”

McCaffrey was one of the leads in “Viper,” and also starred in “The Truth About Cats & Dogs,” “The Big Take,” “and “A Gifted Man,” to name a few. (RELATED: AC/DC Legend Colin Burgess Dead At 77)

Friends, family, and loved ones are paying tribute to the star on social media.

McCaffrey is survived by his wife Rochelle Bostrom, and their daughter, Tiernan.