Politicians Make Major UFO Announcement Which Proves They Don’t Care About Their Voters

After a year of being gaslit non-stop about UFOs, the people you elected to office decided to ignore your demands and continue to cover-up almost everything about those things in our skies.

In December, Congress decided that you weren’t brave enough to handle the truth about aliens, UFOs and their suspected technology, according to USA Today. Instead of giving us the data we literally pay them to collect via our taxes, your lawmakers and their real bosses — unelected people in secret government agencies — decided to force a waiting period of 25 years and allowed the president the option to classify all documents related to UFOs/UAPs indefinitely.

Daily Caller Republicans Are The Ones Trying To ‘Kill’ UFO Transparency, Schumer Claimshttps://t.co/FkEBNqHr7t — Baptiste Friscourt (@Baptiste_Fri) December 6, 2023

It feels like 2023 was a year of potential disclosure. We watched congress host a handful of hearings about UFOs, and some lawmakers seemed to make it their career goal to get full disclosure on what exactly these things are. But all of these efforts were for nothing, which is exactly what I predicted would happen. (RELATED: ‘Egg Shaped’ UFO Hidden At Area 51, Ex-Defense Contractor Claims)

Seriously, people. Give up. This government is paid for by you, but they don’t work for you. They work for the globalist oligarchy that thinks you’re too stupid to handle the truth. So the next time all this UFO stuff seems to be coming to a head, just know this is a standard psychological operation designed to distract you from whatever is really going on.