The New UFO Disclosure Legislation Doesn’t Go Nearly Far Enough

The journey toward full UFO/UAP disclosure took two steps forward and 10,000 steps back in December after a key aspect of pending legislation didn’t make the final cut.

Some lawmakers wanted all documents related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), to be released by the Pentagon under “the presumption of immediate disclosure,” a method modeled after the handling of documents and records related to the President John F. Kennedy assassination, the Daily Beast reported. A bipartisan group of politicos also wanted to create a “UAP Records Review Board,” pushing for it to be part of the National Defense Authorization Act. But it didn’t happen.

New disclosure rules are on the horizon, but they sound about as useful as a chocolate brake disc. Government agencies will have to create a collection of records within the National Archives that is exclusively focused on all things UFO/UAP (I hate the term UAP). This sounds good, right?

Does Anyone Else Feel Like These UFO Hearings Were A Little Too Convenient? | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ We learned nothing new. We saw nothing new. So what was the point in all this? Because it didn’t distract from the Hunter Biden thing either https://t.co/jItKIUwmW8 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 27, 2023

Well, not really. Agencies only have to release the information if they can guarantee there is no “national security risk.” Top government officials will have 300 days to organize records after the bill passes. From there, they’ll be made available within 30 days for public inspection, and then posted 180 days after that. (RELATED: Country Scrambles Military Jets After UFO Seen Hovering Over Airport ‘Disappears’)

So, maybe in 2025 we’ll get some limited information about UFOs … what the actual eff, guys?

This entire situation proves my earlier point: UFOs are being used as a bullshit distraction tactic. No one has brought forward any conclusive evidence that aliens are real, but stories about UFOs are taking up more headlines than the impending financial collapse, which could lead to total societal collapse in the U.S. by the end of the decade.

So keep focusing on your fake aliens, fam. Even if they invade, at this point, I wouldn’t be surprised, nor would I trust they weren’t just our own government staging it.

A handful of lawmakers have voiced their anger at the inherent shortcomings of the legislation. But what good does their anger do when they can’t even control the unelected people they’re elected to control? Nothing. That’s what.