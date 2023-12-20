Crazy Discoveries In 2023 That Literally Rewrote Our History Books

Human history is nothing like what we learned about in our history books. And a handful of discoveries in 2023 helped prove this point by reshaping our understanding of the world before us.

There were so many incredible scientific and archaeological discoveries in 2023, it’s hard to know where to begin. So let’s start with what all men are thinking about all the time: The Roman Empire. After a 13-year-long study, a team of archaeologists realized people were still thriving throughout the empire well after Rome’s significant period of decline.

It turns out, the fall was not quite as cataclysmic as the history books made it sound, because they were probably written by the people who lost everything. The folks who didn’t depend on Rome’s power for their day-to-day lives just carried on as normal, something we should all consider when it comes to our own relationships with lawmakers.

And clearly, we’ve come across a few empires we didn’t even know about. For example, a 27,000-year-old pyramid in Indonesia is causing much debate, as its age predates what Big Archaeology considers possible for human development. According to the people who run most archaeological institutions, there’s no way an advanced human civilization existed before our own. And we definitely weren’t capable of building massive, sprawling structures across hundreds of miles … Except, we were. We just forgot.

Forgetting chapters of our past seems to be a norm for the human species. Just a few weeks ago, a father and daughter found a shipwreck right off the shorelines of Lake Michigan, which was completely missing from all official records — new and old. We also found an entire city once lost to history, deep within what is modern-day northern Africa.

The city of Sodom might have been uncovered https://t.co/k368JTwtww — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 11, 2023

Before 2023, almost any archaeologist working at any U.S. institution would argue human history in America started just 13,000 years ago. But the oldest footprints in America were officially dated in 2023, and they’re at least 21,500 years old.

Another study noted how America’s oldest hunting weapon, a 13,900-year-old projectile point, proved humans were hunting mastodons here well before mainstream science says we were. Other ancient items, such as an 18,000-year-old stone tool, were uncovered at the Rimrock Draw Rockshelter in Oregon, and a 14,000-year-old tool was unearthed in Wyoming, further confirming the presence of humans in America throughout our ancient past. (RELATED: Dear Kay: I Watched ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ And Now I’m Scared We’re Going To Die Before 2025)

So, what does all of this mean to the field of archaeological science? Probably nothing, because the people who run this industry are some of the most sanctimonious weirdos I’ve ever had the misfortune of speaking with. Whenever data proves them wrong — as it does on a near-daily basis — is completely ignored.

Oh, and they’ll fire anyone who says anything they disagree with. I guess we’re just doomed to repeat our past, then?