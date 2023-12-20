Left-Wing Legal Group Behind Trump Ballot Removal Immediately Fundraises Off Colorado Ruling

The left-wing legal group responsible for Colorado’s supreme court removing former President Donald Trump from its Republican primary ballot is already fundraising off the decision.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is asking for donations on Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue to capitalize on Colorado’s 4-3 decision Tuesday to disqualify Trump from its GOP primary ballot. The legal organization brought the case against Trump in Colorado and is now asking donors for help defending the ruling. (RELATED: There’s A Direct Line Between Joe Biden’s Deep State And Trump Getting Removed From Colorado’s Ballot)

“This is a monumental win—but our fight is not over. Trump has made clear he’s going to use every tool at his disposal to overturn this decision. We could use all the support you can give to help us defend this victory,” CREW’s fundraising page reads.

CREW released a similar press release following Colorado’s ruling alongside the law firms it worked with on the Trump case.

“Our Constitution clearly states that those who violate their oath by attacking our democracy are barred from serving in government. It has been an honor to represent the petitioners, and we look forward to ensuring that this vitally important ruling stands,” said CREW President and CEO Noah Bookbinder.

The organization is bankrolled by left-wing foundations such as billionaire mega-donor George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) and the Tides Foundation, according to the watchdog Capital Research Center’s Influence Watch. OSF gave CREW over $1 million in 2017 and $500,000 in 2018, 2020 and 2021, disclosures show.

CREW hauled in $6.4 million of revenue in fiscal year 2022, and its net assets are north of $9 million, tax forms filed with the IRS indicate.

Left-wing political operative David Brock made CREW part of an army of nonprofits designed to fight the Trump administration, Politico reported. Brock was a CREW board member from 2014-16 and turned the group from a nonpartisan watchdog into a Democratic party organization.

Colorado barred Trump from its primary ballot under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” for his conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The former president is facing criminal indictments in Washington, D.C., and Fulton County, Georgia, related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Neither indictment charged Trump for engaging in an insurrection on Jan. 6th, 2021. (RELATED: ‘Lacks Any Limiting Principles’: Colorado’s Ruling Kicking Trump Off Ballot Violates Constitution, Legal Experts Say)

In other words, a state court has found Trump guilty of a federal crime with which he’s never even been charged, based on informal allegations of unlawful conduct that took place 2,000 miles from the court’s jurisdiction. This is patently absurd. https://t.co/TX9SY1CrEX — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) December 19, 2023

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the election interference charges and currently awaits trial in D.C. and Fulton County. His campaign said Tuesday it will swiftly appeal the Colorado ruling to the Supreme Court.

“Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.”

The Colorado ruling is stayed until Jan. 4 as the Trump campaign awaits review by the Supreme Court.