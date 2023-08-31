Trump Pleads Not Guilty, Waives Arraignment In Georgia Case

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday in the Fulton County, Georgia, case accusing him and 18 others of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

The former president waived his arraignment in Fulton County, according to court documents, meaning he will not have to show up to a court hearing scheduled for the first week of September.

“I do hereby freely and voluntarily waive my right to be present at my arraignment on the Indictment and my right to have it read to me in open court,” Trump’s waiver reads.

Just in: Donald Trump pleads NOT GUILTY, waives arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/XfUutSU5tv — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) August 31, 2023

The former president’s arraignment hearing is set for Sept. 6 in Fulton County Superior Court.

Trump, along with 18 others, is facing racketeering charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia. Co-defendant Rudy Giuliani will also appear in court Sept. 6 following Trump’s hearing, with the other co-defendants in the case reportedly set to appear in 15-minute increments throughout the day. (RELATED: ‘She Is A Disaster’: Trump Promises To ‘Make Atlanta Great Again’ In Jab At Georgia DA Fani Willis)

Co-defendants Sidney Powell and Trevian Kutti have also waived their in-court appearances, according to CNN.

Trump surrendered to authorities in Fulton County on Aug. 24. The former president had his mugshot taken before being released on a $200,000 bond.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.