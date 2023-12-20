Hulk Hogan Gets Dunked In Baptismal Ceremony At Age 70

WWE legend Hulk Hogan shared a video of himself and his wife both getting dunked in a baptismal ceremony.

The 70-year-old star posted the shocking video to his Instagram page Wednesday, showing his 2.3 million fans the very moment he went underwater in a ceremonial dedication to his faith.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!” he wrote in the caption.

Hogan posted side-by-side videos of himself going through the baptismal process with a priest in what appeared to be his home and his new wife, Sky Daily, doing the same.

The former WWE wrestler was dressed in all white, a symbol of his devotion to a life of purity and love. He wore a white t-shirt and white pants and had a white durag wrapped around his head. Hogan displayed an oversized religious cross around his neck, held in place by a thick, gold chain.

A priest stood in the jacuzzi with him and guided the process.

The video showed Hogan plugging his nose as he went under water.

I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God,the main event theme of surrender,service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord… pic.twitter.com/SxcOJJwtRL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 9, 2023

The famous wrestler has been putting the focus on his faith quite a bit recently. He shared a message about finding Christ to Twitter in April, and explained his religious perspective, in relation to his career. (RELATED: Hulk Hogan Ties The Knot At Age 70)

“I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God,the main event theme of surrender,service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is,even now brother,AMEN!” he wrote at the time.