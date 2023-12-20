Kellyanne Conway Makes Co-Hosts Crack Up, Says Dems Wake Up Each Day To ‘Go Get An Abortion’ In An ‘Electric Vehicle’

Former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway cracked up her co-hosts Wednesday, saying Democrats wake up get get abortions while driving in an “electric vehicle.”

Conway made the comments as Democrats celebrated the Colorado Supreme Court ordered that Trump not appear on the Republican primary ballot, saying he incited an insurrection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol Building. President Joe Biden claimed Trump was an insurrectionist when asked about the ruling. (RELATED: ‘Outrageous Form Of Lawfare’: Social Media Explodes After Colorado Supreme Court Tosses Trump Off Ballot)

“He’s going to have to, I think, eat and own and swallow, perhaps, a 9-0 unanimous decision by the Supreme Court, I don’t think that’s going to go according to party lines, they’re not going to want to set that precedent,” Conway said.

WATCH:



“By the way, can we all take a moment to pray for these justices? They’re going to be under attack again. I truly worry for their safety,” Conway continued. “These crazy people out there, these lunatical Biden voters, if there are any left, they find their ways to the Supreme Court justices’ homes, their kids’ schools, their places of work, their places of worship, he should talk about that. He should say there’s no question, zero doubt that the Supreme Court justices have a right to live peaceably and to remain secure.”

A California man was arrested and charged with attempting to assassinate Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh in June 2022, citing potential rulings on gun rights and abortion after a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization leaked in May 2022.

“I just think the Democrats wake up every morning, Emily, and they look at the calendar, the iPhone says Jan. 6, 2021, the date never changes and then they get an electric vehicle and go get an abortion, ” Conway said. “I just described the Democratic Party in seven seconds. That’s it. That’s what I see. But it’s always Jan. 6.”

Conway then said that Democrats may find that one of their signature issues may not play as well for them.

“Democrats think they own the issue, threats to democracy,” the one-time campaign manager for Trump said. “They don’t own it, people are tired of being censored and shadowbanned.”

