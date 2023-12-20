Left-Wing Activists Who Orchestrated Trump Ballot Removal Called For Clarence Thomas To Resign

The left-wing legal organization that facilitated former President Donald Trump’s removal from the Colorado Republican primary ballot has called for conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the group responsible for the lawsuit that got Trump kicked off the Colorado ballot, argues that Thomas should resign and face investigations by Congress and the Department of Justice (DOJ) based on stories by left-wing outlet ProPublica about gifts he received from billionaire Harlan Crow. (RELATED: There’s A Direct Line Between Joe Biden’s Deep State And Trump Getting Removed From Colorado’s Ballot)

“Your conduct has likely violated civil and criminal laws and has created the impression that access to and influence over Supreme Court justices is for sale,” CREW President and CEO Noah Bookbinder wrote in a May 9, 2023, letter to Thomas. “While we appreciate your many years of public service, your conduct has left you with only one way to continue faithfully serving our democracy. For the sake of our judiciary and the sake of people’s faith in its legitimacy, you must resign.”

CREW has written similar letters to House and Senate Judiciary Committees calling for investigations into Clarence Thomas and his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas. In addition, CREW has filed a civil and criminal complaint urging the DOJ and Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate Thomas.

ProPublica and CREW share common left-wing donors, such as the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Marisla Foundation and George Soros-backed Foundation to Promote Open Society, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. ProPublica has also cited legal ethics experts with past donations to Democrats and left-wing activist groups. (RELATED: Left-Wing Legal Group Behind Trump Ballot Removal Immediately Fundraises Off Colorado Ruling)

Thomas filed an updated financial disclosure in August to comply with updated Judicial Conference ethics rules. The attorneys who prepared the disclosure said it refuted accusations of ethics violations generated by the ProPublica reports.

Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Tuesday to disqualify Trump from the state’s GOP primary ballot under the 14th Amendment for his alleged role in the Jan. 6th, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump has not been criminally charged or convicted for fomenting an insurrection.

CREW was previously overseen by Democratic party operative David Brock, who made the organization part of his $40 million effort to fight the Trump administration, Politico reported. (RELATED: Wife Of Dem Senator Who Called For Clarence Thomas To Resign Made Up To $1.75 Million From Stock Sales, Disclosure Shows)

Bookbinder donated repeatedly to former President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign when he worked in the Senate, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. He is currently a member of the Biden Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC) tasked with advising DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on a range of issues.

Colorado’s ruling is on hold until Jan. 4 as the Supreme Court reviews the decision. In the meantime, CREW is using the decision to solicit donations on Democratic party fundraising platform ActBlue.

“Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice,” said Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung in a statement.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits,” Cheung continued.