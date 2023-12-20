Man Freed From Chicago Jail After Witness In Murder Case Turned Out To Be Legally Blind

A man who spent 12 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit, was released from Cook County Jail Tuesday, CBS reported.

Darien Harris, whose conviction hinged on the testimony of a legally blind witness, has been released from prison, according to CBS. Harris was arrested for the 2011 murder of Rondell Moore, at the age of 18. He was convicted and received a 76-year sentence in 2014.

Harris’s attorney, Lauren Myerscough-Mueller, expressed outrage at the system’s failure, according to the outlet. “Justice is supposed to be blind. The eyewitness is not supposed to be blind,” she said. Harris maintained his innocence throughout his incarceration, advocating for his release, CBS reported. His mother, Nakesha Harris, reportedly described his release as “the best Christmas gift ever.” (RELATED: Cook County Judge Overturns Murder Conviction After Key Eyewitness Revealed To Be Legally Blind)

Harris plans to attend law school to help others who have suffered wrongful convictions, according to CBS. “He has had to grow up largely in prison, but he has remained so positive. He is such an inspiration to so many,” Myerscough-Mueller said, CBS added.

The case has also shed light on possible police misconduct, with allegations that another witness was intimidated by the police, according to CBS.