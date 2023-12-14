Police Arrest 85-Year Old Man For Allegedly Murdering His Wife After He Refused To Eat Pancakes She Made

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested an 85-year-old man Thursday due to allegations that he stabbed his 81-year-old wife to death, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia released a press statement identifying Steven Schwartz as the alleged suspect, charging him with second-degree murder. (RELATED: Prosecutors Charge Stranger With Murdering Synagogue Leader)

“Steven Schwartz, 85, of Washington, D.C., was arrested earlier today on the charge of second-degree murder while armed in the stabbing death of his 81-year-old wife, Sharron Schwartz, on December 10, 2023, at their D.C. home, U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves announced,” the press statement read.

Authorities claimed officers had arrived at Schwartz’s residence to find the elderly man’s 81-year-old wife, Sharon Schwartz, suffering from stab wounds after calls of the incident had been made on Dec. 10, according to WUSA 9. Police said Schwartz additionally had suffered from self-inflicted wounds, which led authorities to rush the elderly couple to a nearby hospital, the outlet reported.

However, Sharon eventually died due to her injuries, according to the outlet. During a preliminary investigation authorities alleged Schwartz killed his wife due to not wanting to eat pancakes she had made for him, claiming the elderly man then stabbed her in the back, the press release stated. (RELATED: Suspect Identified After Allegedly Stabbing Catholic Priest To Death In Nebraska Church)

Schwartz appeared before a D.C. Superior Court judge via video Thursday pleading not guilty to his alleged charges, according to the press release. Presiding Judge Sherry Trafford, however, agreed there was probable cause the 85-year-old had “committed the murder,” choosing then to hold him without bond, the press release stated.

U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves commended MPD Assistant United States Attorney Nebiyu Feleke for prosecuting the case, as well as the efforts of investigators from the MPD.

While no definitive motive has been released, the investigation is still ongoing, according to the press release. The 85-year-old’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 2, 2024.