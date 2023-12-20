‘I Don’t Care!’: Notre Dame Basketball Coach Micah Shrewsberry Erupts Into Epic Rant Against His Own Players

I think I’m gonna like this Micah Shrewsberry.

The head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball team was incredibly furious following his team getting blown out by the Citadel Bulldogs, and to the rest of us, it’s pure popcorn entertainment.

The ass-whoopin’ for Notre Dame was extraordinarily embarrassing, with the Irish dropping the contest by 20 points in a 65-45 result Tuesday night, and to make it worse, it was a home game! And understandably so, Shrewsberry was pissed off about it. (RELATED: Former Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Player Walt McGrory Dead In Early 20s After Battle With Cancer: REPORT)

Shrewsberry issued an apology to fans for spending their money to end up watching a trash product, and then shifted to his players, where he had an outright blunt message for his team: His way or “rot.”

“A message needs to be sent to some of these guys that if you don’t play hard, then you sit and rot on the bench. I’ll find a way I’ll go and talk to people in compliance. I’ll help you transfer. This culture is getting built the right way. If you ain’t a part of it, you’re out, and I don’t care,” said a livid Shrewsberry after the Irish’s horrendous defeat.

WATCH:

And let the Micah Shrewsberry era commence! Let’s get it!