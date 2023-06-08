Jack Swarbrick Stepping Down As Notre Dame Athletic Director, NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua Named Replacement

We have big news out of Notre Dame.

The university’s athletic director, Jack Swarbrick, is stepping down from his position in 2024, according to an announcement from the school Thursday. NBC Sports Group chairman (and Fighting Irish alumnus) Pete Bevacqua has been named his replacement. It’s the first time that Notre Dame‘s athletic department will see a new boss since 2008.

The transition will be completed “sometime in the first quarter” next year.

A 1993 graduate of Notre Dame University, Bevacqua will officially become a part of the school’s athletic department in July when he joins as Special Assistant to the President for Athletics under John Jenkins. Swarbrick will mentor him until 2024.

For Swarbrick, the 69-year-old is leaving his post after 15 years, with his tenure mostly being known for hiring former football coach Brian Kelly (who left for LSU in 2021). Under Kelly’s and Swarbrick’s leadership, the Fighting Irish saw an appearance in the 2012 BCS National Championship game, as well as two College Football Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020.

Major move out of Notre Dame, but not really the most surprising with Swarbrick being 69.

And it’s not really shocking at them hiring Pete Bevacqua, either. The Fighting Irish historically have a great relationship with NBC, so for them to hire one of their big dogs (and he’s also an ND alum) isn’t the most earth-shattering news we’ve ever heard. (RELATED: REPORT: Minnesota Vikings To Release Dalvin Cook)

Solid and safe pick by Notre Dame University.