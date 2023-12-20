ROOKE: America Is Crumbling Under Gen Z’s Contempt For What Makes It Great

The last three years have been a struggle session between the everyday American and the younger generation who has an apparent disdain for their country.

When old footage surfaces of immigrants talking about America, you can hear their love and admiration for this country in their words, making it even more frustrating and confusing to watch Gen Z hate everything about the history and legacy of the United States.

America was once the envy of the world. Like thirsty men to drink, they came to our shores because everyone in the world saw that the promise of prosperity and liberty was real for those willing to work hard. Our institutions were so revered that people from different heritages and family traditions agreed to assimilate into our culture to be a part of the American Dream.

People suffered great losses for the chance to come to America to use this system to help them achieve individual freedom to rise from their station. (ROOKE: The Left’s Cultural Revolution Comes For America’s Most Hallowed Grounds)

ROOKE: The Left’s Cultural Revolution Comes For America’s Most Hallowed Grounds Americans aren’t taught an accurate history of their nation, which is why they sit silently while the Left destroys their heritage. My latest: @DailyCaller https://t.co/qXgkRfDOao — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) December 19, 2023

The U.S. used to be a respected country with a strong Christian heritage, allowing it to form a political system that encouraged good stewardship of our communities and families. Gen Z is coming of age and filling positions of political and corporate power, raising questions about how well they’ll be able to lead a country when they can’t quit talking about how badly it needs to be dismantled.

To them, loving America means picking apart every poem, song and painting, searching for its connection to white or colonizer aggression. Anyone in our history must be demonized and compared to a modern-day understanding. We aren’t allowed to acknowledge that our nation is suffering from self-hate because that would mean letting our forefathers’ perceived sins go unpunished.

It’s hard not to mourn the loss of America if you love her and hate seeing her abused and beaten by her own citizens. And if Americans call Gen Z out for hating everything that makes America great — families, communities, Christmas parties, public decency, etc. — they’ll be attacked.

What makes them believe it’s appropriate to film themselves having sex in public places, much less the “hallowed” halls of the U.S. Senate? A room where America’s most important political business is conducted will now always be remembered for being the site of sexual deviance.

It’s not just the disrespectful re-imagining of our nation’s history or their genuflection to their race-essentialism deity that exposed Gen Z’s contempt for their homeland. It’s the way they hate the bedrock of America — the nuclear family. (ROOKE: NYTimes Tried To Blame Men For One Woman’s Sad Life. But It Doesn’t Add Up)

Families built this nation. When you ask a married man what drives him to achieve greatness, the American answer is their wife and children. It has been proven repeatedly a nation with a high rate of married families over single-parent homes correlates with increased prosperity, peaceful cities and individual liberty.

Events at the White House no longer include Americans who believe in showing the property with reverence; instead, Gen Z transgender activists flashing their surgical procedures to the nation get an invite. A gay man with acrylic nails wearing a woman’s dress in heels made viral videos dancing around like a fairy on meth from the White House Press Secretary’s office, and we are all supposed to sit back and pretend this is normal or healthy.

Jen Psaki uses ‘Gen Z’ TikTok influencer Benny Drama to push shots in arms https://t.co/hehko0LBID — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 10, 2021

From the generation who loves to overuse the word toxic, their behavior can be called nothing else.

Our children deserve better than this legacy but are too young to defend it. We have a duty to them to fix this before it’s their responsibility. Another generation believing the world would be better without America is one that won’t understand the true meaning of personal freedom or coming together for a common cause.