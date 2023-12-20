Surveillance Video Appears To Capture Execution-Style Murder, Police Say: REPORT

Surveillance footage obtained by the authorities in Florida revealed that someone murdered a man in what appears to be an execution-style killing, Local 10 News reported Tuesday.

38-year-old Nicholas Javier Singleton and 27-year-old Kevina Ferguson face charges of first-degree murder in connection with the heinous act, according to Local 10 News. Singleton faces charges for evidence tampering, while Ferguson has been charged as an accessory after the fact.

A simple package exchange turned deadly as the suspects allegedly lured the victim under the guise of receiving a package. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, fell into the duo’s alleged trap. After meeting Singleton and Ferguson at the condo, the victim entered their vehicle, according to the authorities, according to Local 10 News. They allegedly circled the building three times before stopping near the valet area.

CHILLING NEW VIDEO shows an execution-style killing outside of an Aventura condominium building early Halloween morning. https://t.co/cR2ezXK0ip — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) December 20, 2023

“The victim is seen standing next to the front passenger side door of the subject vehicle while Ferguson climbs over the center console into the back seat of the subject vehicle,” the police said in a statement, Local 10 News reported. “The victim is texting on his phone for several seconds before opening the front passenger door and engaging in conversation with Singleton.” (RELATED: Man Shot Execution-Style In Broad Daylight As Onlookers Film)

In a text to his girlfriend, the victim expressed his fear that Singleton and Ferguson allegedly plotted to kill him.

“After several moments, the driver (Singleton) is seen raising his arm, a muzzle flash is seen and witnesses heard a gunshot. The victim, who appears to be pushed backward by the force of the projectile impacting his chest, screams, then runs to the front of the building in an apparent attempt to escape Singleton and Ferguson,” the report stated, per Local 10 News. “Ferguson can be seen reaching forward from the back of the vehicle to close the front passenger side door. The victim is then seen falling to the ground.”

The duo then reportedly took the victim’s phone, with Ferguson heard instructing Singleton to retrieve it. Investigators quickly disproved Singleton’s alibi attempt, leading him to request a lawyer.