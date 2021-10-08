Serial Killers Gets 160 Years In Prison, Lured Victims Through Dating Apps

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 160 years in prison Thursday for murdering three women he connected with on dating apps in 2016.

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver was found guilty of three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and other charges, including kidnapping and aggravated arson, The Associated Press reported.

“My whole life is different; I don’t wear makeup anymore; I don’t have friends. I’m always paranoid. But I’m happy to still be here … I hope you don’t show him any remorse, because he’s not showing any remorse,” Tiffany Taylor, a survivor of attempted murder, testified, according to AP. The details of her attack helped police identify the killer.

Police located Wheeler-Weaver with the help of a victim’s friend, who used a fake social media account to lure the killer to a meeting, AP reported. (RELATED: Board Grants Parole For Killer Who Buried His Victim Alive, California Gov. Newsom Follows Suit)

Family members of victims Robin West and Sarah Butler made statements at the sentencing, AP reported.

“The world focuses on the last month of her life. She had a whole entire life before her demise. Hundreds of people were affected by her life and were saddened by her death,” West’s mother told the court. (RELATED: Bumble CEO Joins Short List Of Billionaire Women)

“I hope you suffer, boy, every night,” Butler’s father told the killer after urging the judge to levy the maximum sentence.

The killer strangled each victim and abandoned their bodies, which were later found by police. The murders occurred over the course of four months in late 2016, according to AP.