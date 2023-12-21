Bam Margera Provides Major Life Update

Former “Jackass” star Bam Margera is officially engaged to Dannii Marie.

The 44-year-old former skateboarder proposed to Marie in New Hope, Pennsylvania, Oct. 27, according to TMZ. Sources close to the couple said Margera popped the question at the home of professional skater Ed Duffy. Margera and Marie dated for just six months before he asked for her hand in marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dannii Marie (@danniimarieofficial)

Margera said he kept the proposal traditional by dropping to one knee when he asked for Marie’s hand in marriage.

He didn’t offer any additional details about the big moment, but the two have been publicly affectionate toward one another and are excited to plan a future together, according to TMZ.

Margera didn’t share any details about the upcoming nuptials and is reportedly leaving discussions about the actual wedding planning process to another time.

The former professional skateboarder is now also celebrating one hundred days of sobriety and has been cleaning up his lifestyle, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dannii Marie (@danniimarieofficial)

Margera has begun working out again and has reportedly thrown himself back into skateboarding. Sources close to the situation said Marie is the reason he is able to remain sober, and their relationship has been the driving force behind his ability to focus on the next steps toward his recovery. (RELATED: Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez’s Engagement Was A Star-Studded Affair)

Margera has reportedly settled into a calmer relationship with estranged girlfriend Nicole “Nikki” Boyd, after making the headlines for his alleged explosive behavior and his public outrage over not being able to gain access to their young child, Phoenix. Margera has now been granted monitored visits with his son.