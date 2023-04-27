Bam Margera Reportedly Turns Himself In To Police, Continues Rant Against His Family

Former “Jackass” star Bam Margera reportedly surrendered to the Pennsylvania State Police to face charges stemming from an alleged attack on his brother.

Margera turned himself in three days after evading police by running into the woods after the alleged altercation, TMZ reported Thursday. Law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest when he fled after allegedly threatening to shoot his brother in the head. Margera made his first court appearance and his bail has been set at $50,000, the outlet reported, citing the Pennsylvania State Police. He is set to return to court at the end of May.

Margera posted a picture of himself standing in front of the courthouse with the caption, “I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later.”

“The reason I lost my cool is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. F*** him,” he continued.

Margera was ordered to complete a drug and alcohol assessment and has been told to stay away from his brother, his brother’s home and any other alleged victims, TMZ reported, citing court documents. He must get confirmation from the Pretrial Services Department if he wishes to travel outside Pennsylvania, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Bam Margera Has Been Making Angry Phone Calls To Family While On The Run From Police)

“He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail,” Margera’s attorney, Michael van der Veen, told TMZ.

“Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence. The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits,” van der Veen continued.