Police Arrest Man Who Told ‘Alexa’ To Turn Lights Off While He Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Woman, Cops Say: REPORT

Police arrested a man from Indiana following an alleged home invasion and sexual assault captured on a home security system, according to multiple reports.

50-year-old David Wagner faces charges, including two counts of rape, a level 3 felony; one count of sexual battery, a level 6 felony and one count of battery resulting in bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor, according to the court records.

The Indiana Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to a call Oct. 13, and rushed to the residence of a woman who reported an assault, Fox 59 reported. The woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, detailed what she allegedly went through at the hands of Wagner, whom she said she had invited over for a casual dinner Oct. 11, court documents read.

Initial interactions between Wagner and the victim seemed innocent, but the evening took a turn, Fox 59 reported based on the court documents. The victim, according to the documents, reportedly said she had rejected Wagner’s alleged advances and had made it clear their overnight stay would be non-sexual. Despite these boundaries, Wagner’s actions allegedly escalated as an argument began, the documents said, according to the outlet.

Rapist caught on victim’s Ring camera telling her Alexa to ‘turn the living room lights out’ during attack: Police https://t.co/SJQS4eJmH6 — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 21, 2023

Investigators said footage from the victim’s Ring doorbell camera played a crucial part in the investigation, according to Fox 59. The video showed Wagner allegedly throwing the victim onto a couch and attempting to undress her while she resisted vehemently, the outlet reported. Wagner was allegedly heard giving instructions to the victim’s smart home device, Alexa, investigators reportedly said.

“Turn the living room lights out,” Wagner allegedly told Alexa. (RELATED: NYC Teacher Reassigned After Video Captured His Apparent Homophobic Rape Threat)

After the attack, Wagner allegedly apologized to the victim and left the premises, as captured by the security camera, Fox 59 reported. The victim, in the aftermath of this ordeal, confided in two acquaintances about the assault, the probable cause affidavit shows, according to Daily Journal. One of them confronted Wagner, who admitted to his wrongdoing and expressed intentions to surrender to the authorities, the outlet reported based on the probable cause affidavit.

Wagner was eventually detained Dec. 15 and confined in the Marion County Jail, according to court documents, Law&Crime reported. He posted a $15,000 cash bond and was released Dec. 18 under strict conditions, including GPS monitoring and no contact with the alleged victim, according to the outlet. His next court appearance for a pretrial conference is reportedly set for Feb. 21.