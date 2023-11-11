Saints’ Michael Thomas Arrested On Misdemeanor Charges

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief, per ABC News.

The incident leading to Thomas’ arrest reportedly involved an altercation with a man engaged in construction work on a house within Thomas’ neighborhood, per the outlet. The man claimed Thomas confronted him about parking in front of his residence, issuing verbal threats in the process, ABC News reported.

Thomas allegedly became agitated when he noticed the construction worker recording the incident and allegedly threw a brick at his windshield, causing damages, according to the man’s statement, per the outlet. The man also claimed Thomas got angry for being recorded so he allegedly shoved him and knocked the phone out of his hands, per ABC News. (RELATED: Saints’ Michael Thomas ‘Disrespect’ Tweet Ages Poorly After Loss To The Minnesota Vikings)

Tensions had reportedly escalated for several weeks, with Thomas allegedly repeatedly asking the construction workers to avoid parking near his home and allegedly threatening to throw objects at the cars if the issue persisted, per the outlet.

The athlete was reportedly cooperative during the arrest, was booked without resistance and released from lockup around 10 p.m., per the outlet. Charges against him will be processed in Kenner’s Mayor’s Court, which has jurisdiction over traffic, misdemeanor and code enforcement violations within the city of Kenner, ABC News added.

This was the second arrest of a Saints player in Kenner in the past month, with wide receiver Chris Olave having been arrested Oct. 23 on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.