Former Assistant Sues Vin Diesel For Alleged Sexual Battery: REPORT

Asta Jonasson, former assistant to famous actor Vin Diesel, has reportedly sued the actor for sexual battery, wrongful termination and hostile work environment.

Jonasson claims that Diesel forced himself on her in 2010, while she was working with him during the production of “Fast and Furious,” TMZ reported, citing court documents. In her lawsuit, she alleges that the actor forcibly groped her breast and kissed her, then forced her hand on his erect penis, and masturbated, according to the outlet.

The film studio One Race Films, which produced the Fast and Furious series and other Diesel projects, and the organization’s president — Diesel’s sister, Samantha Vincent — were also named in the lawsuit, TMZ noted.

Jonasson said she was hired by One Race Films and was on the job during the time of the alleged assault, according to TMZ. She claimed that she was in Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis in Atlanta as he was entertaining a group of women and that she was tasked to help Diesel exit the hotel without being harassed by the paparazzi, the outlet noted.

In the lawsuit, she accuses Diesel of stopping her from exiting when the rest of the guests departed his hotel room and then grabbed her forcibly and groped her breast as he kissed her while she struggled to get away from him, according to TMZ.

Jonasson claims the assault then escalated, with Diesel pulling up her dress and attempting to remove her underwear. She said he then pinned her against a wall and forced her hand onto his erect penis while he stood in his underwear, TMZ reported.

The lawsuit then alleges the famous actor began to masturbate while he leaned against Jonasson, who kept her eyes closed in an attempt to “dissociate” during the alleged attack, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Jamie Foxx Speaks Out Amid Sexual Assault Allegations)

Jonasson claims that Vincent fired her just hours after the alleged incident, the outlet reported. She said she remained silent because she feared Diesel’s power in Hollywood, and felt her immigration status as a green card holder hung in the balance, according to TMZ.