‘Our Ideas Are Better’: Laura Ingraham Tells Conservatives ‘We’re Really Winning’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham told conservatives Thursday that they were “really winning,” predicting “a series of wins” on multiple issues, including defeating efforts to block former President Donald Trump from the ballot in 2024 and rejecting President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Ingraham noted Biden’s abysmal polling numbers, which include only a 40.6% approval rating in the RealClearPolitics average, as his administration struggled to address inflation and customers have not purchased electric vehicles. “Yes, we’re really winning,” Ingraham said in her show’s opening monologue. (RELATED: Laura Ingraham Says That Biden Is Afraid To Face Trump ‘Fair And Square’ In 2024)

“The newspaper [Washington Post] that spent the past seven years trying to tear apart Donald Trump is beginning to see the writing on the wall. Now, the Colorado Supreme Court decision to strike him from the primary ballot was the bridge too far even for judicial activists,” Ingraham said following a clip from the 1992 hit film “A League of their Own.” “Senior writer Ruth Marcus, considered one of the Washington Post’s most senior and really well respected writers put it bluntly: ‘The best outcome for the court and the country would be for an unanimous court to clear the way for Trump to run.’”

Marcus called for the Supreme Court to intervene on Wednesday after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump was disqualified from appearing on the ballot in the 2024 Republican primary election in a 4-3 decision on Tuesday.

WATCH:



“Look. They know Trump is going to win the case through the Colorado Supreme Court and any other outcome would set a match to an already fraying national fabric,” Ingraham added. “I made that point last night. Even the uber liberal website, I love this, Slate says the case should be reversed 9-0. But, that is the only – the only latest, I think, of what will end up being a series of wins for America’s Constitution, for our prosperity, security, even for our culture.”

Ingraham knocked the Biden administration on a number of issues, including efforts to crack down on gas stoves, child sex changes and officials like Sam Brinton and Rachel Levine.

“Our ideas are better and their ideas are proven failures. Now, this is why Joe Biden, despite getting help from the richest sectors of society, is spiraling downward. After 1,066 long days in office, this is where Joe Biden sits in comparison to other U.S. Presidents: Lower than all of them at 38.9%,” Ingraham said. “Now, no matter what they have done to try to convince people, for instance, that ‘Bidenomics’ is really working, listen to us, or that the border is secure, there’s no crisis here, or that Ukraine is right on the verge of winning, just give us another $50 billion or Trump is Hitler and never going to leave office if elected. None of it is working. None of it.”

Ingraham also touted a number of other Republican officeholders, noting that they had accomplished much instead of showing “weakness.” “Beyond Trump, our bench is very strong. Governors like Ron DeSantis, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, Greg Abbott in Texas, Bill Lee in Tennessee. Kristi Noem, South Dakota. Tate Reeves in Mississippi, many more, that is a very strong bench with a real track record of success,” Ingraham said. “But who do the Democrats have? What, the squad, dine out on them? Newsom? He couldn’t beat Ron DeSantis in a debate. Kathy Hochul? Oh, J.B. Pritzker, he will try to buy his way into office. I will take those matchups any day of the week against any of our people in the future.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.